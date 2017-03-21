Broward jails clear major hurdle in ending federal oversight
After nearly 40 years, Broward County jails soon could be free of federal monitoring, a process that has cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Both sides in a decades-old lawsuit against the county now agree that monitoring is no longer needed to ensure that inmates' constitutional rights are not being violated in the face of crowding, use of force by corrections officers, inmate violence and restrictions on religious practices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,507,406
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|313,615
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|zazz
|98,366
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Into The Night
|63,541
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|ellie
|8,062
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|Canadian
|85
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|Mon
|Loveshihtzus
|24
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC