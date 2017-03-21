Broward jails clear major hurdle in ending federal oversight

After nearly 40 years, Broward County jails soon could be free of federal monitoring, a process that has cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Both sides in a decades-old lawsuit against the county now agree that monitoring is no longer needed to ensure that inmates' constitutional rights are not being violated in the face of crowding, use of force by corrections officers, inmate violence and restrictions on religious practices.

