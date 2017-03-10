Broward Commission to consider two developments, including 280 apartments
The Broward County Commission will consider two development applications for the first time on March 14: an apartment community in Miramar and an industrial project in Pompano Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,503,984
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,434
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,052
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|ME too
|84
|Review: Travel Options Inc (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Tammy
|136
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Black mom
|63,481
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Anitza
|63
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC