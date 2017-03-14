Broward Arts Journalism Alliance Seeking South Florida Writers
Writers and journalists from the South Florida region are invited to apply for a Call to Writers for the Broward Arts Journalism Alliance . Writers will be selected by a committee of Cultural Division staff, area editors, local media professionals and faculty members of Syracuse University 's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.
