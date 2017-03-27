BioStem Expands Services

BioStem Expands Services

BioStem Technologies has opened its new laboratory and corporate offices in Pompano Beach, FL, enabling it to leverage its vertical integration strategy in the health, wellness and biotechnology sectors. The lab will serve as the quality, R&D, and pharmaceutical manufacturing laboratory, not only for the company's in-house operations, but also for its contract formulation and contract manufacturing services.

