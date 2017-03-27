BioStem Expands Services
BioStem Technologies has opened its new laboratory and corporate offices in Pompano Beach, FL, enabling it to leverage its vertical integration strategy in the health, wellness and biotechnology sectors. The lab will serve as the quality, R&D, and pharmaceutical manufacturing laboratory, not only for the company's in-house operations, but also for its contract formulation and contract manufacturing services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Earl
|1,509,276
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|58 min
|LYING Bullshyters
|8,069
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|John-K
|313,666
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,567
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Sat
|xxx
|8
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|jpk338
|261
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC