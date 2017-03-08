Best Florida spring break?
As families and friends search the Internet for last minute vacation deals, it's an all an out showdown for the best beach resorts this spring. Duking it out for the top spots on many U.S. travelers' lists are the ever-popular Florida and the soft sands of the Caribbean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,506,290
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 min
|John-K
|313,490
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,272
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|zazz
|98,362
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Phony data
|63,497
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Dudley
|8,058
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Mon
|xxx
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC