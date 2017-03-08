Best Florida spring break?

Best Florida spring break?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Fox News

As families and friends search the Internet for last minute vacation deals, it's an all an out showdown for the best beach resorts this spring. Duking it out for the top spots on many U.S. travelers' lists are the ever-popular Florida and the soft sands of the Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min VetnorsGate 1,506,290
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 min John-K 313,490
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,272
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 5 hr zazz 98,362
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Phony data 63,497
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Dudley 8,058
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) Mon xxx 5
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC