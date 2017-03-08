Bad Shute! Ashley Shute Jailed On Dru...

Bad Shute! Ashley Shute Jailed On Drug Charges

Wednesday Mar 8

Ashley Shute of NW 1st Terrace in Pompano Beach remains in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday morning following arrest in Boca for multiple drug violations. Boca Raton Police charged with Shute with drug possession, cocaine possession, heroin possession with inten to sell or deliver, and three counts of drug equipment possession.

