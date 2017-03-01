Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores ...

Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open March 23 a " and one could be in Miami Gardens

There are 1 comment on the The Miami Herald story from Thursday Feb 23, titled Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open March 23 a " and one could be in Miami Gardens. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

That's when the first three stores from the Pennsylvania-based chain will open in South Florida, delivering its beloved toasted sandwiches to the region, according to a "save the date" notice distributed Thursday. About a handful of stores have been announced for the area.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
bensalem 555

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Tuesday Feb 28
great stores
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min sonicfilter 1,500,283
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 56 min Into The Night 63,435
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,411
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,354
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) 1 hr Joan Stuarts 82
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) 2 hr Opionated 8
plantation forum (Nov '14) 8 hr xxx 2
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC