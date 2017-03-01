There are on the The Miami Herald story from Thursday Feb 23, titled Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open March 23 a " and one could be in Miami Gardens. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

That's when the first three stores from the Pennsylvania-based chain will open in South Florida, delivering its beloved toasted sandwiches to the region, according to a "save the date" notice distributed Thursday. About a handful of stores have been announced for the area.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.