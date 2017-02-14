Space-crunched Broward College seeks for $29 million for north campus
Broward College is asking the state legislature for $29 million this year to renovate a science building and rebuild a second one on its north campus in Coconut Creek. Broward College is asking the state legislature for $29 million this year to renovate a science building and rebuild a second one on its north campus in Coconut Creek.
