Space-crunched Broward College seeks for $29 million for north campus

Broward College is asking the state legislature for $29 million this year to renovate a science building and rebuild a second one on its north campus in Coconut Creek. Broward College is asking the state legislature for $29 million this year to renovate a science building and rebuild a second one on its north campus in Coconut Creek.

