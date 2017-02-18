Pompano teen charged with fighting, bringing weapon to school
Kenyatta Dupree was charged in a fight at Coconut Creek High School that sent another girl to the hospital. A Pompano Beach teen was arrested Thursday for her alleged involvement in a Feb. 8 fight at Coconut Creek High School .
