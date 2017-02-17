McWicked vs. Panocchio in "Romp at the Pomp"

Pompano Beach, FL...February 12, 2017...Harness racing's version of "The Thrilla in Manilla" takes place on Sunday night at with the "Romp at the Pomp" featuring the South Florida track record holder Panocchio in a classic match-up with the $1.7 million dollar winner McWicked, making his Pompano Park debut in a comeback effort. Carded as the second race on the 11 race program, Panocchio, the winner of 10 of his 11 starts in South Florida this season and holder of the 1:48.3 track record here, is the 2 to 1 morning line favorite and will begin his journey from the outside six post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.