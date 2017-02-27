Massive Lightning strikes again
Massive Lightning took top honors in Pompano Park's Open Trot on Tuesday night, stopping the timer in 1:54, a new lifetime mark. Pompano Beach, FL...February 21, 2017...Although the stormy weather isn't expected until Wednesday, Massive Lightning struck again on Tuesday night at Stable, went a brave first over journey to score by 1¼ lengths over Explosive Muscles, teamed up with Dave Ingraham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,498,561
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|TRD
|71,401
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Rshermr
|63,406
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|62
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|16 hr
|So They Pharted
|3
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|313,390
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC