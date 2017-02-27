Massive Lightning strikes again

Massive Lightning took top honors in Pompano Park's Open Trot on Tuesday night, stopping the timer in 1:54, a new lifetime mark. Pompano Beach, FL...February 21, 2017...Although the stormy weather isn't expected until Wednesday, Massive Lightning struck again on Tuesday night at Stable, went a brave first over journey to score by 1¼ lengths over Explosive Muscles, teamed up with Dave Ingraham.

