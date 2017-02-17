Man dies in fiery single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
A Westchester man died Tuesday when he lost control of his pickup truck, veered off the road and slammed into a concrete pole, causing the truck to go up in flames, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det.
