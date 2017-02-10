Man arrested in 2015 killing of Boynton liquor store clerk
More than a year after a 79-year-old Boynton Beach liquor store clerk was killed on his last day of work, city police arrested a man in connection to the killing. Eric Colbert, 27 of Pompano Beach is facing first-degree murder and robbery charges in Ali Arezoumandifar 's death.
