Man arrested in 2015 killing of Boynton liquor store clerk

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Palm Beach Post

More than a year after a 79-year-old Boynton Beach liquor store clerk was killed on his last day of work, city police arrested a man in connection to the killing. Eric Colbert, 27 of Pompano Beach is facing first-degree murder and robbery charges in Ali Arezoumandifar 's death.

