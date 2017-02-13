Man accused in Pompano Beach hit-run back in jail
A man who spent more than four months as a fugitive after being charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a Pompano Beach man a paraplegic is back in custody, authorities said. Thomas Pathammavong, 24, of Homestead, surrendered about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Broward County jail, according to records.
