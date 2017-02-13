Man accused in Pompano Beach hit-run ...

Man accused in Pompano Beach hit-run back in jail

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A man who spent more than four months as a fugitive after being charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a Pompano Beach man a paraplegic is back in custody, authorities said. Thomas Pathammavong, 24, of Homestead, surrendered about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Broward County jail, according to records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Coca-Cola 1,493,218
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,233
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 18 hr Bronson Holmes 5
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Sun Joseph Smithy 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun Ize Found 71,363
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sat zazz 98,336
News Angelina Jolie Continues To Snub Her Father Jon... (Jan '06) Fri KEEPITREAL 170
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC