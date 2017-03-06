Kodak Black Arrested in Florida
Kodak Black has been arrested in south Florida, a source has confirmed to Billboard . The rising rapper from Pompano Beach, Florida, is believed to have been taken into custody for violating his probation, though the exact issue was still unclear as of press time.
