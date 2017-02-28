Kodak Black arrested in Broward court...

Kodak Black arrested in Broward court after violating house arrest

Kodak Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was arrested Tuesday for violating the terms of his house arrest, court records show. Kodak Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was arrested Tuesday for violating the terms of his house arrest, court records show.

