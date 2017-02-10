Human bones found in Pompano Beach field

Human bones found in Pompano Beach field

Human bones were discovered Friday morning in woods in Pompano Beach, a half-mile south from a Broward County outreach center for homeless people. The Broward Sheriff 's Office said the bones were found near the intersection of West Copans Road and Blount Road, east of Florida's Turnpike.

