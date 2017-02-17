Holy Mackerel Brewing Opens Nanobrewery and Tasting Room in Pompano Beach
To celebrate, Holy Mackerel founder and brewer Bobby Gordash is serving up $5 beers through Saturday, February 18, for anyone who stops by the tasting room located at 3260 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach, just a short drive from nearby Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company and newly opened Broski Ciderworks . Gordash, one of the area's first longtime homebrewers to begin brewing professionally, founded Holy Mackerel Beers in 2006 after winning a Samuel Adams-sponsored homebrew competition in 1996.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,496,808
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 min
|Basil Fomeen
|63,279
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|25 min
|zazz
|98,344
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,380
|Psychiatric Hospital chain busted for frauds
|14 hr
|Again
|2
|This is a test
|14 hr
|Funny
|1
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|15 hr
|Again
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC