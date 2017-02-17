Holy Mackerel Brewing Opens Nanobrewe...

Holy Mackerel Brewing Opens Nanobrewery and Tasting Room in Pompano Beach

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Miami New Times

To celebrate, Holy Mackerel founder and brewer Bobby Gordash is serving up $5 beers through Saturday, February 18, for anyone who stops by the tasting room located at 3260 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach, just a short drive from nearby Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company and newly opened Broski Ciderworks . Gordash, one of the area's first longtime homebrewers to begin brewing professionally, founded Holy Mackerel Beers in 2006 after winning a Samuel Adams-sponsored homebrew competition in 1996.

