Hollywood celebrates Groundhog Day

Hollywood celebrates Groundhog Day

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Miami Herald

Lauderhill police are searching for the killer in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes resident Gary Wallock. As Wallock left The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse in Lauderhill, a man ran from around a corner, shot Wallock in the head, then fired several more shots into Wallock's prone body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min mdbuilder 1,491,977
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 57 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,179
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,359
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 9 hr Julius 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Thu vita0630 58
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Thu FYI 26
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Wed Phart Ten 13
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC