Fort Lauderdale chooses frills over frugality with new beach garage
Fort Lauderdale to begin construction in March on new almost $21 million parking garage at the base of the Las Olas Bridge Fort Lauderdale to begin construction in March on new almost $21 million parking garage at the base of the Las Olas Bridge The five-level structure at the base of the Las Olas Boulevard bridge will cost almost $21 million, or $31,460 per parking space.
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,492,035
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|52 min
|Ize Found
|71,360
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|59
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,179
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|10 hr
|Julius
|2
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|FYI
|26
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Phart Ten
|13
