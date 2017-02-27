Fla. prosecutors decline to appeal di...

Fla. prosecutors decline to appeal dismissal of murder case in Va. man's slaying

Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Washington Post

The case against John Snavely, charged with the 2010 stabbing death of Alexandria marketing executive Samuel Del Brocco, was formally dismissed. Prosecutors in Broward County, Fla., said Monday they will not appeal a judge's ruling dismissing their murder case against a gay porn star accused of killing a Washington-area marketing executive in 2010.

