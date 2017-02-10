Cooler temperatures around South Flor...

Cooler temperatures around South Florida for the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

According to the National Weather Service , if will be mostly sunny Friday with a high only in the mid 70s. And it will be breezy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 min Ize Found 71,358
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Copout 1,491,760
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 4 hr Julius 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Cheech the Conser... 63,174
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 19 hr vita0630 58
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) 20 hr FYI 26
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Wed Phart Ten 13
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Tornado
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC