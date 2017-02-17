Busy burglars steal guns, cash, cigars in four overnight break-ins, investigators say
Four businesses, including two guns stores, were hit by a team of busy burglars in three cities early Friday, the Broward Sheriff 's Office said. Two people linked to the crimes were later taken into custody at a residence at 100 N.W. 27th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|Jeremy
|1,497,040
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,345
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|TRD
|71,377
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|313,381
|Psychiatric Hospital chain busted for frauds
|Mon
|Again
|2
|This is a test
|Mon
|Funny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC