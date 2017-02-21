Broward marina owner seeks partner fo...

Broward marina owner seeks partner for redevelopment project

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Business Journal

The owner of the Aquamarina Hidden Harbour and surrounding land in Pompano Beach is seeking a development partner should it receive approval for the property's mixed-use redevelopment plan. Aventura-based Aqua Marine Partners has a pending comprehensive plan amendment for its nine-acre site on the east side of Federal Highway from Northeast 15th Street to Northeast 16th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 min Into The Night 63,333
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min Henry 1,497,433
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... 41 min trump bad for pre... 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,388
Do NOT buy from KD's Auto Sales in Margate (Aug '11) 2 hr Jessica P 17
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) 11 hr Anonymity 2 5
News Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15) 17 hr andet1987 10
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC