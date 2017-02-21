Broward marina owner seeks partner for redevelopment project
The owner of the Aquamarina Hidden Harbour and surrounding land in Pompano Beach is seeking a development partner should it receive approval for the property's mixed-use redevelopment plan. Aventura-based Aqua Marine Partners has a pending comprehensive plan amendment for its nine-acre site on the east side of Federal Highway from Northeast 15th Street to Northeast 16th Street.
