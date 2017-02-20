Bicyclist fatally struck in Pompano Beach
A bicyclist, crossing in the middle of the block, was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer Monday morning in Pompano Beach. Around 10:20 a.m., the tractor driven by Robert McNiven was traveling south in the 400 block of South Federal Highway when the east-bound bicyclist entered the road, according to the Broward Sheriff 's Office.
