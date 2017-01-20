WWII warbirds flying high for national tour

More than seven decades later, some of World War II's mechanized fighters are still flying high - and due for a stop in Pompano Beach and Boca Raton . A B-17 Flying Fortresses, a B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell "Tondelayo" bombers and a P-51 Mustang are part of the Wings of Freedom Tour due to land Monday at the Pompano Beach Airpark.

