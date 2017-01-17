Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has d...

Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has died, just days after murder charge dropped

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, a former professional wrestler who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, has died. He was 73. A lawyer representing Snuka said family members told him that Snuka died Sunday afternoon at his son-in-law's home near Pompano Beach, Florida.

