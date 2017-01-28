Woman fatally stabbed man during argument, police say
A Pompano Beach man died Friday after being stabbed during an argument, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Robert Maxwell, 28, was found injured at a house in the 2800 block of Northeast 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach at about 9:40 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Timbuk2
|1,486,600
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,022
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,318
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Ize Found
|71,326
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Jan 26
|Liz Cromwell
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC