Woman fatally stabbed man during argument, police say

A Pompano Beach man died Friday after being stabbed during an argument, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Robert Maxwell, 28, was found injured at a house in the 2800 block of Northeast 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach at about 9:40 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead.

