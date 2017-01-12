Tight Job Market Now Has Fast-Food Chains Headhunting Workers
For once, prospects don't look so bad for the people in fast food, and that's not just because so many companies are handing out pay raises: America's unemployment rate right now is very low , meaning that the job market's also pretty tight . In a sign of how desperate employers have gotten, Bloomberg says the big chains are now "embroiled in a full-on food fight" over workers.
