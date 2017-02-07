This robber interrupted a card game and made the players get naked

The Broward Sheriff's Office has released a suspect's photo as they look for whoever broke up a late night park card game with an armed robbery. The robber - described as five-eight, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and hair - rolled up on Devon Golden and Anthony Masten in a black truck as they played cards in a Pompano Beach park late on Dec. 4. When they returned, they discovered that their return found wallets, cellphones, house keys, cash and Masten's white 2011 Lexus IS 250 all gone.

