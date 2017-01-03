Tater Twister takes third straight at Pompano

Tater Twister, handled by Mike Simons, stretched his winning streak to three with a lifetime best 1:53.2 performance at Pompano Park on Monday Pompano Beach, FL ...January 2, 2017...Tater Twister stretched his winning streak to three at Pompano Park on Monday night , stopping the timer in a lifetime best 1:53.2 for driver Mike Simons in Pompano Park's $12,000 Open Handicap Trot. The seven year-old gelded son of ABC Garland took clear command two strides past the first eighth mile and went on to post hot fractions of :26.4, :55 and 1:24 in route to a five length win over She's All In, driven by Rick Plano.

