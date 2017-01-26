Suit claims electronic craps machines ripped players off
An electronic dice game popular at South Florida casinos is the focus of a lawsuit that claims it has been shorting patrons who win. Lawyers filed suit Jan. 20 against Interblock, which manufactures electronic table games worldwide.
