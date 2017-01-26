Suit claims electronic craps machines...

Suit claims electronic craps machines ripped players off

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

An electronic dice game popular at South Florida casinos is the focus of a lawsuit that claims it has been shorting patrons who win. Lawyers filed suit Jan. 20 against Interblock, which manufactures electronic table games worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Into The Night 63,005
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Guest 1,485,580
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 5 hr Liz Cromwell 4
Review: Dixie Cycle (Jun '09) 7 hr owner Dixie Cycle 14
News Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort... Wed Fed Up FTL 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed Ize Found 71,323
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) Wed Krystalthomas101 23
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC