Rough seas likely a factor in Pompano Beach death of man, 78, from Canada

A man whose body was pulled from rough seas riven by rip currents was a Canadian resident who visited South Florida six months every year, the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office said. Szymanski was one of three people pulled from the surf that afternoon; the other two swimmers survived the rough water with the help of lifeguards who brought them to shore, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said.

