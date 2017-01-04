Rough seas likely a factor in Pompano Beach death of man, 78, from Canada
A man whose body was pulled from rough seas riven by rip currents was a Canadian resident who visited South Florida six months every year, the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office said. Szymanski was one of three people pulled from the surf that afternoon; the other two swimmers survived the rough water with the help of lifeguards who brought them to shore, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,471,041
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|21 min
|Junket
|313,115
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,663
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Just a Super supe...
|70
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|fred
|11
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|71,277
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC