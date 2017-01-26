Rocky's Z Tam steps up and wins Open

Rocky's Z Tam, driven by Ricky Macomber, Jr., took top honors in Pompano Park's top pace on Sunday night. Pompano Beach, FL...January 22, 2017...Rocky's Z Tam, fresh off a 1:50.4 winning effort in conditioned company a week ago, stepped up to the top took home the major share of the $12,000 purse in pinning a photo finish defeat measuring a neck over the pacesetting Respectable Dream, handled by Rick Plano.

