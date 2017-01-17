Rockn Stien in successful Pompano Par...

Rockn Stien in successful Pompano Park debut

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: HarnessLink.com

Rockn Stien, driven by Peter Wrenn, made his Pompano Park debut a winning one with a lifetime best 1:53.2 performance. Pompano Beach, FL...January 17, 2017...Rockn Stien, a recent purchase by the M T Pockets Stables and Wrenn Racing, made his harness racing debut for his new owners at on Tuesday night and promptly took top honors in that track's $12,000 Open Handicap Trot, stopping the timer in a lifetime best 1:53.2. , had to go to "Plan B" early on before pinning a one length defeat on the pacesetting Diamond Dagger, driven by Jason Dillander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Guest 1,481,857
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,959
News 2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06) 7 hr Telmah 3
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Thu Joseph Smithy 1
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Thu Robbie Parker 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,313
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,928 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC