Rockn Stien in successful Pompano Park debut
Rockn Stien, driven by Peter Wrenn, made his Pompano Park debut a winning one with a lifetime best 1:53.2 performance. Pompano Beach, FL...January 17, 2017...Rockn Stien, a recent purchase by the M T Pockets Stables and Wrenn Racing, made his harness racing debut for his new owners at on Tuesday night and promptly took top honors in that track's $12,000 Open Handicap Trot, stopping the timer in a lifetime best 1:53.2. , had to go to "Plan B" early on before pinning a one length defeat on the pacesetting Diamond Dagger, driven by Jason Dillander.
