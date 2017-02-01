Protestors demand entry to a sealed-o...

Protestors demand entry to a sealed-off lobby at Miami-Dade's County Hall

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Miami Herald

Protesters gather at the Stephen P. Clark Center to protest against Miami-Dade Mayor's Carlos Gimenez decision to effectively abandon the county's stance as a "sanctuary" for undocumented immigrants. A trio of crooks were caught on camera robbing a vape shop in Pompano Beach on Jan. 19. One suspect, Stefon Ross, was arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min No Surprize 1,488,929
News Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15) 22 min henry 7
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,336
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,265
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
Vickie Brewster 18 hr Vickie Brewster 1
Searching for someone 18 hr Vickie Brewster 2
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC