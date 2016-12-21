Pompano Beach man, 78, drowns in rip current near pier
To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the beach until you are free, then toward shore, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Do not swim against the current.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|1,470,151
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|313,080
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,273
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|62,642
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|ItsMe
|232
|Trader Jacks on A1A (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Junior
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC