Police Hold Summit on Use of Force, Community Relations
NBC 6's Julia Bagg is at the Fort Lauderdale event in the spotlight due to a recent increase in police shootings. Amid recent controversies over police shootings from Perrine to Pompano Beach, local officers are out to promote peace with the people they serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,471,758
|Pompano Beach Music Thread (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Musikologist
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Mothra
|62,693
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,117
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|17 hr
|Critter
|258
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Just a Super supe...
|70
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC