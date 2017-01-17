Now Free, Kodak Black Will Turn Up for His First Post-Jail Show in Downtown Miami

Now the Pompano Beach rapper has announced he will make his official return to Miami for a solo show at Heart Nightclub tonight, Friday, January 20. 99 JAMZ's DJ Entice, who now serves as the club's resident DJ, will be in the building to get things started before DJ Showtime, Kodak's official DJ, sounds off for the star's grand entrance. Prior to this week's show, Heart hosted a joint show featuring OT Genesis and Rich Tha Kid.

