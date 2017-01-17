Motorist involved in weekend crash dies
The 81-year-old Pompano Beach man involved in a critical crash on Saturday on Big Coppitt Key has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Stephen Edward Attis was in a Honda sport utility vehicle when he attempted to pull into the northbound lane of U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 10, apparently to pass another vehicle, said FHP Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|42 min
|MICHA
|1,480,923
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Global initiative
|62,936
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|6 hr
|Joseph Smithy
|1
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|6 hr
|Robbie Parker
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,313
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC