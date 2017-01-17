Motorist involved in weekend crash dies

Motorist involved in weekend crash dies

The 81-year-old Pompano Beach man involved in a critical crash on Saturday on Big Coppitt Key has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Stephen Edward Attis was in a Honda sport utility vehicle when he attempted to pull into the northbound lane of U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 10, apparently to pass another vehicle, said FHP Lt.

