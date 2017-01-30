Men keep shirt in card game, but lose pants, cash and a car
The Broward Sheriff's Office sdays investigators want to speak with this man in conncetion with the Dec. 4, 2016 robbery of two men who were playing cards at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office sdays investigators want to speak with this man in conncetion with the Dec. 4, 2016 robbery of two men who were playing cards at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Guest
|1,487,427
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|27 min
|ThomasA
|313,250
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,042
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,331
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,321
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|juliedobro
|57
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Jan 27
|Spotsnj1
|53
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC