Man in wheelchair dies of injuries after being hit by car in Pompano Beach
A 71-year-old man injured by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in his motorized wheelchair died several weeks later, authorities said Wednesday. Roger Mason, of Pompano Beach, was at the crosswalk at East Copans Road and North Federal Highway on Dec. 29 when he was struck by a car making a right turn, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office .
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Guest
|1,485,075
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|5 hr
|Fed Up FTL
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|12 hr
|Anti-Stupidity
|3
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|15 hr
|Krystalthomas101
|23
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Vote Scott
|233
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC