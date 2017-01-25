Man in wheelchair dies of injuries after being hit by car in Pompano Beach

A 71-year-old man injured by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in his motorized wheelchair died several weeks later, authorities said Wednesday. Roger Mason, of Pompano Beach, was at the crosswalk at East Copans Road and North Federal Highway on Dec. 29 when he was struck by a car making a right turn, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office .

