Man dead, another injured after racing motorcycles early New Year's Day, detectives say
Authorities are investigating a motorcycle accident in Pompano Beach that left one man dead and another injured early Jan. 1. Broward County Sheriff's deputies received a call around 3 a.m. that two people riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles had crashed near the intersection of Northeast Fourth Avenue and Northeast 24th Street. The men's motorcycles went through the intersection, barreled through a fence and and hit a wall, said Joy Oglesby, department spokeswoman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,471,470
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|14 min
|Critter
|258
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,671
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Junket
|313,115
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Just a Super supe...
|70
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|fred
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC