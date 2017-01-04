Man dead, another injured after racing motorcycles early New Year's Day, detectives say

Authorities are investigating a motorcycle accident in Pompano Beach that left one man dead and another injured early Jan. 1. Broward County Sheriff's deputies received a call around 3 a.m. that two people riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles had crashed near the intersection of Northeast Fourth Avenue and Northeast 24th Street. The men's motorcycles went through the intersection, barreled through a fence and and hit a wall, said Joy Oglesby, department spokeswoman.

