Jason Peru - A man for all tastes

Yesterday Read more: Trinidad Guardian

He is 31 years old but he has already travelled the world cooking for some of the best known actors and personalities on the planet. Now, Santa Cruz resident Jason Peru is keen on making his mark on the chutney soca stage.

