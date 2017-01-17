Florida Democratic Party chair candid...

Florida Democratic Party chair candidates join against Miami developer Bittel

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Miami Herald

The battle for the fractured soul of the Florida Democratic Party came to South Florida Wednesday, and by the time the night was over the campaign to choose a new state party chair looked like a four-on-one fight. Essentially declaring Miami developer Stephen Bittel an enemy of the state, the other four men and women campaigning to lead the wounded political party said following a candidates' forum at a Pompano Beach union hall that they intend to block Bittel from winning.

