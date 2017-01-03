Fifty Years After a Pompano Beach Rio...

Fifty Years After a Pompano Beach Riot, Police Shootings Illuminate Racial Tensions

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Miami New Times

On a hot summer day in June 1966, Norman Wade was shopping in the Russ Supermarket in Pompano Beach when the store's owner reached out and slapped him. Racial change was in the air; two years earlier, the Freedom Summer had galvanized the civil rights movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Jenson 1,475,514
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 38 min Alford 150
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Reverend Laidlaw ... 313,169
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Cognitive Difference 62,813
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr Ize Found 71,289
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 13 hr DMuRRAY 56
News Judge orders probation for man once accused of ... 14 hr Christians In Nam... 1
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 11 at 4:42AM EST

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,552

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC