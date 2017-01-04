Ex-deputy accused of extortion takes own life, Pembroke Pines police say
A former rookie Broward Sheriff 's deputy who was accused of attempting to extort sex from a security guard fatally shot himself Tuesday, Pembroke Pines police said about their preliminary investigation. Trazell McLeod, 20, had only been with the sheriff's office for nine months and was fired Oct. 20 for failing to meet standards of his probation.
