Coming soon: An American-made Kalashnikov

Kalashnikov USA, which split from its Russian parent company three years ago, will start selling a semiautomatic 12-gauge shotgun called the KS-12 in February, CEO Brian Skinner told CNNMoney. The gun is being produced at a new factory in Pompano Beach, Florida, and will probably cost at least $750.

