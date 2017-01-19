Coming soon: An American-made Kalashnikov
Kalashnikov USA, which split from its Russian parent company three years ago, will start selling a semiautomatic 12-gauge shotgun called the KS-12 in February, CEO Brian Skinner told CNNMoney. The gun is being produced at a new factory in Pompano Beach, Florida, and will probably cost at least $750.
