Cellphone service spotty in new Broward court tower
"Can you hear me now?" If you're in the new Broward County Courthouse, chances are the answer is no. The new $197 million, 20-story judicial tower has been praised for its clean, modern look - cherry wood paneling, a five-story artistic mural wall, vivid photographs of South Florida's tropical wonders and high-tech features.
