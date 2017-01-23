Broward to settle case of teen run ov...

Broward to settle case of teen run over by bus

Jerry Cunningham was 14 when he ran to catch a Broward mass transit bus, stuck his hand in the door as it pulled away and was partially run over while his mother watched. He's 18 now, working to graduate from high school, his life permanently altered by a traumatic brain injury, court documents say.

